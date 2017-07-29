Namibia thrash Simbas to retain Africa Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Namibia outclassed the Kenya 15s team to successfully defend the Africa Gold Cup with a 45-7 victory in a match played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on Saturday.

Kenya finished second in the six nations standings after Zimbabwe were shocked 23-31 at home by Tunisia.

Entering the match as favourites, Namibia took charge of the first half crowning it with two converted tries that enabled them lead 14-0 at the interval.

Namibia took the lead after 10 minutes of play before doubling the scores on the half hour mark

The defending champions were clinical at the breakdown as they pinned Kenya on their half for the better part of the match.

However, Kenya managed to break the solid defence to pitch camp on the Namibian half forcing them to commit errors that granted the Simbas three line-outs. Damage could be done further when a Namibian player was sent to the sin-bin after turning over illegally.

Kenya could not maximize on the advantage despite spraying the passes wide as Namibia extremely did well to hold on the 14-0 lead.

-Developing story-