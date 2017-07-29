Malkia eye Egypt scalp in Zone V show stopper

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29- Malkia Strikers will face Egypt on Sunday afternoon in the show stopper for the CAVB Zone V 2018 World Championship Qualifiers at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium with both carrying through to the last game unbeaten.

The two have already qualified for the African Championships which will be held in Cameroon in October, but the fight on Sunday afternoon will be about pride, bragging rights and above all, the Zone V trophy.

Malkia Strikers head coach Japheth Munala says he expects a tough tie against the young Egyptian side but says his girls will relent at nothing to ensure they bag the trophy.

“I have watched both their matches and they are a young team but very tough. We badly need to win this trophy infront of the home fans because it has been long and we will give our best to win,” Munala said on Saturday evening.

The home girls picked up their second win on the bounce with a straight-sets-win on Saturday evening, though it was a tougher test compared to their opening game against Uganda on Friday.

Munala did not take any chances especially after the first set, ensuring he fields a consistently strong side throughout against a side coached by Kenyan Paul Bitok. The Rwandese had pushed Kenya to their limits in the opening set, but the hosts managed to sneak away 25-22.

The girls corrected their mistakes in the final two sets, winning in identical scores of 25-16.

“We had some few problems in service and net defense, but once we corrected, we managed to stabilize. It was a good match but very tough. Rwanda has improved so much and it showed in their performances,” Munala said after the game.

The tactician has promised to work on the grey areas before the battle of the titans against Egypt.