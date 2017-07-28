Sanchez back at Arsenal training on Sunday

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 28 – Alexis Sanchez will start pre-season training with Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsene Wenger has confirmed the weekend return of Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi, four weeks after both featured in the Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany.

Wenger continues to insist last season’s top scorer will not be sold to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City or elsewhere despite his unwillingness to sign a contract beyond next summer.

And Sanchez will have 12 days to get in shape for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester on August 11.

“Alexis and Mustafi, their first training session will be on Sunday, the day we play against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup,” Wenger told Arsenal Player. “They are practising on the day.

“First of all you make a really good check up of where they are, how much they have worked during their break.

“After, once you know where you stand, they need an adjusted programme and to see how quickly you can fit them in again.

“Of course it depends as well on what is the need in the squad, what is their quality. All of these things together make your decision.

“Do you put them on the bench when they are not ready [to start]? It is easier to put a striker on the bench than a defender, sometimes. Because in a short period they can make an impact. We’ll see.”

-By Sky Sports-