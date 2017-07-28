Pamzo admits Posta will miss Matasi, Ochieng against Tusker

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has acknowledged that they will miss the services of first choice shot-stopper Patrick Matasi and defender Luke Ochieng when his side play away to defending champions Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kinoru Stadium on Sunday.

Both Matasi and Ochieng are suspended after picking straight red cards in their previous match.

Omollo, who has steered the club to second position in the Kenyan Premier League standings having lost only a single game so far, is worried with the absence of the duo who have contributed immensely to their success.

He conceded that it is a big blow to the team especially this time when he is facing his former employer.

“It will be an interesting game but having been there it’s not going to be easy especially with the absence of some of my great players. Ochieng and Matasi have never missed any march and with their leadership we have been playing well,” Omollo told Capital Sport on Friday after the team’s training at their Jahmhuri Show Ground base.

“Matasi has six clean sheets, so if you are going for a big game like Tusker yes it is a big blow. Never the less Faruk Shikhalo is there, he is experienced and it’s time for him to prove himself to me. If he plays well on Sunday then he will be getting regular starts and the completion in the team will be a good one for the club’s growth,” the coach added.

In the absence of Matasi, Pamzo will be looking to start with Faruk Shikhalo in goal while Simon Mbugua will fill the void left by Ochieng in defence.

Matasi and Mbugua woll be back in action on Thursday when Posta entertain Sony Sugar.

“Mbugua does not just defend he is very positive in going forward and it is really helping the team by him going forward. I think he has learned a lot. He is more experienced after coming back from Spain with the SportPesa All stars team. If he will be fit tomorrow he will be a very important asset in that game on the Sunday,” Omollo disclosed.

On his part assistant captain Joseph Mbugi said that the team is prepared to face off with the Brewers revealing that they are going to approach the game cautiously.