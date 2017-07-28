Nyangweso sweating on Muloma, Waweru fitness

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28- Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is hoping midfielders Churchill Muloma and Daniel Waweru will pass a late fitness test ahead of their back-to-back Kenyan Premier League matches against Nzoia Sugar on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

The two players, who have been significant figures for the military side throughout this season, picked up injuries in training this week with Muloma nursing a knock on his hip while Waweru has a thigh strain.

“The chances of them playing on Sunday are 50-50. They have only been training lightly over the past two days but I will look at them by Saturday morning and see whether they will be okay enough to play. But I will not risk them if it proves they are not 100 percent,” Nyangweso told Capital Sports.

Waweru’s contribution for the Kenyan Premier League leaders has been immense as the former Kakamega Homeboyz and Muhoroni Youth player has been directly involved in 11 of Ulinzi’s 24 goals this season, scoring three and assisting eight.

On his part, Muloma has been impressive in midfield as well especially in break up play and ball distribution and it will be an immense miss if he is unavailable for the clash against Nzoia.

Nyangweso has admitted there is pressure for the team to maintain their status at the top of the log, but reckons he has an experienced side which can take in the pressure and play with ease.

“For us, that pressure is good because it will keep us on toes and ensure we do well. At this moment, our focus is on how we approach and play our games. We can’t really focus on the other teams. If we win our matches, we keep our position,” the tactician offered.

Ulinzi are on top of the table with 29 points, same as second placed Posta Rangers who have a weaker goal difference while record 15-time champions Gor Mahia sit third a point below but have a match at hand.

The soldiers should expect a tough tie from Nzoia who return to the stomping ground in which they made a resounding entrance into the Kenyan top flight.

In their first match after earning promotion at the Afraha Stadium, Bernard Mwalala’s men thwacked defending champions Tusker FC 5-2 and Nyangweso knows it will not be an easy tie.

“Nzoia is a good team with speedy players and we need to be at full concentration for the entire game. We are taking the game seriously and hopefully we get maximum points. We are getting into a tricky end of the season where every point counts,” the tactician further said.

However, the Bungoma-based side has not had such a smooth sail over the past four matches, losing twice and drawing a similar number and dropping to 12th in the Kenyan Premier League standings.