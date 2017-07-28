Detectives acquire CCTV footage in search for thugs who killed Kilonzo 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Detectives have acquired CCTV footage showing what transpired on the fateful night when KCB rugby player James Kilonzo was shot dead by thugs at Nairobi’s Kasarani estate on Monday night.

A senior detective privy to the ongoing investigations has told Capital Sport that they will soon narrow down on the culprits.

The footage is being scrutinized minute per minute in a bid to reveal the identities of the gunmen who killed the 22-year-old winger.

Nairobi Police boss Japheth Koome has assured the family of the deceased that justice will be delivered.

“We are on top of things. We have acquired the CCTV footage to see what transpired that night. We are doing thorough analysis and I can assure you justice will be served,” Koome told Capital Sport.

Kilonzo, whose brother Peter Kilonzo also plays as a winger for the Bankers and the Kenya Simbas, was a victim of robbery in an M-Pesa shop where he was shot close to the heart and died while receiving treatment at the nearby St. Francis Community Hospital.

His club, Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC has organized a touch rugby tournament on Saturday (July 29) at their KCB Sports Club backyard to honor the departed Kilonzo and raise cash towards offsetting funeral expenses.

The touch tourney will kick-off at 10am with entrance fee being Sh100 while T-shirts will be selling at Sh1000 with all proceeds going to the family in preparations to hand Kilonzo who was fondly known by his peers as ‘Jay Mulla’ a decent send off.

Those wishing to support the family can also do so through Paybill number 928333. Kilonzo’s burial date will be announced on Friday by the family.

Kilonzo was part of the KCB squad that traveled to South Africa for a10-day training camp after winning the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup in May and was named the man of the tour.