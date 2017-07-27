Duncan to renew rivalry with Blomqvist at Safari Classic Rally

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The 2017 Biennial East Africa Safari Classic Rally will see the 1984 World Rally Champion Stig Blomqvist renew his rivalry with local hero and six-time Kenya National Rally Champion Ian Duncan when the event will be flagged off November 23 in Mombasa.

Duncan recently aired his Ford Capri RS3100 in a competitive test ahead of the showdown that will see drivers traverse Kenya and Tanzania.

Drivers will battle it out through the savannah, forest, rivers and valleys, racing against the scenic backdrop of some of the most captivating landscapes in the world covering over 4,000km in both Kenya and Tanzania.

Kenya Air ways on Thursday renewed partnership in hosting the event with the airline company Director Francis Musila saying they are proud to sponsor the event termed as “The World’s Greatest Rally”.

“We are committed to continued investments in supporting various sports disciplines in the country in our resolve to grow and facilitate sports tourism in Kenya and the region at large. Being one of the most prestigious and nostalgic rally-sport events in the world, I believe Kenya Airways East African Classic Safari Rally is the best platform to nurture, develop and horn the skills of the participants in an international realm.”

Musila added that the company was committed to play a leading role in growing the Rally to claim even more glory and recognition in the world motorsport calendar in conjunction with the rally organizers.

He called on fans and spectators to turn up in large numbers to support the event that will run from November 23 to December 1.

