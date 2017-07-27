Diego Costa trains solo in Brazil beach

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 27 – Diego Costa has taken pre-season training into his own hands with an improvised training session on a Brazilian beach.

In a video uploaded to Costa’s Instagram account, he is seen exercising on the sand with the help of two assistants, one holding him back while the other feeds him the ball.

Blues boss Antonio Conte opted to omit the player from the club’s recent pre-season tour of Asia and Costa did not join the squad as they returned to training at Cobham on Monday.

Costa, who has netted 58 times since arriving at Stamford Bridge, is reportedly keen to return to Atletico Madrid but the Spanish club’s current transfer ban means they are unable to register players until January 2018.

The Spain international last month revealed he received a text from Conte which explained he no longer featured in the Italian’s plans, to which the 47-year-old last week responded with the claim Costa’s situation with the Premier League champions was “very clear” for the player and the club in January.

Despite uncertainty surrounding his future, Costa seems keen to remain fit and shared his latest workout with 2.5m followers.

-By Sky Sports-