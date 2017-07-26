Prize money increase for 21km in 2017 Standard Chartered Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Organisers of the 2017 Standard Chattered Nairobi International Marathon have increased the prize money for the 21km ahead of the 15th edition scheduled to be held October 29 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

This was announced on Wednesday by Standard Chartered Bank CEO Lamine Manjang during the launch of this year’s event, disclosing that winners of both men and women in the half marathon will receive Sh200, 000 up from Sh150, 000 that the previous winners used to get.

The prizes for the 42km remain the same where winners will pocket Sh1.5m but the Manjang said in future they will be looking to review the purse.

Over 30,000 participants are expected to pound the tarmac around Kenya’s capital for top honours, fan and charitable causes.

Organisers announced they expecting to top 23,000 that turned out last year as a country that has exported pedigree marathon running talent to the world holds its blue riband ultimate distance race.

“As the main sponsors we take this renewal with great pride for it gives us the assurance for continuity and aligns to our long term plans to continue contributing positively to the world of sports and community,” Manjang said.

Unlike previous editions, registration will be done online that will cost Sh2000 from today till October 16, but the price will increase to Sh2500 from October 16-26 when a window for late registration opens.

The Bank extended its partnership with Athletics Kenya (AK) to another five years, investing Sh100m to the event with a further Sh45m provided by partners.

AK boss Gen (Rtd) Jack Tuwei, said that since 2003, the bank has worked in collaboration with the federatioon to enhance the quality of the marathon with a view to matching international standards making the jamboree the largest participatory sporting event in Kenya.

“This renewal goes further to show AK’s commitment to this great event is beyond reproach,” Tuwei stated.

This year the organisers target to raise Sh75m that will be channeled to the Seeing is Believing initiative, a programme that focuses on addressing avoidable blindness among children below 15 years.

Runners will take part in the main 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km Family Fun Run race and 3km CEO challenge.