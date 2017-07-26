Curry completes rich deal with Golden State

Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, United States, Jul 25 – The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday they had finalized a raft of free agent deals, including Stephen Curry’s contract reportedly worth a whopping Sh20b ($201m).

The Warriors did not release terms of their deals with Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pacuhlia and David West.

But Curry’s agent told ESPN back on July 1 that the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player had agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $201 million.

At the time it was the richest contract in NBA history, but the Houston Rockets have since signed James Harden to a $228 million extension.

Durant had already agreed to a two-year deal worth some $53 million. Iguodala’s contract was worth a reported $48 million over three years.

Reports put Pachulia’s one-year deal at $3.5 million and Livingston’s three-year contract at $24 million. West would be eligible for the veteran minimum of $2.3 million over one year.