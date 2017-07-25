Help me when I am alive, Gor legend Dawo pleads

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars legend Peter Dawo is in need of Sh650, 000 to undergo a knee replacement surgery.

To make this possible, Dawo is appealing for donations through Paybill 891300 that will see him undergo surgery on his left knee at Kisumu Orthopaedic Clinic.

“He was complaining of severe pain in his left knee that was affecting his activities of daily living. Further investigations revealed severe osteoarthritis of the same knee. Total knee replacement surgery is recommended to rid him of the pain and restore function of the affected limb,” a letter signed by Dr. Walter Adero of Orthopaedic Clinic read.

“These types of surgery are performed locally in Kisumu. It will cost around Sh550, 000 with a short hospital stay,” the letter concluded.

Speaking to Capital Sport from Kisumu, Dawo, who featured in the 1988 and 90 Africa Cup of Nations, called on the government to come to his aid and end the pain he has gone through for the last 15 years.

“I have been having this problem for a long time. It made me retire from football so I am appealing for help from everyone and especially from the government. Some people are saying that I could have invested during my time of play, but I want to tell them that during our time we were not being paid, we were playing for passion even after winning Mandela Cup we were not given even a shilling,” Dawo revealed.

Dawo, immortalised in K’Ogalo folklore for firing the header that gave the club a 1-0 win on aggregate over Tunisian giants Esperance in the final of the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup, has challenged the government to provide medical cover for retired football legends.

“I would like the government to give retired legend footballers a comprehensive medical cover because if I had it I would have gone to Aga Khan Hospital and get treatment. When I was playing for Kenya everyone was happy. I am pleading with them to help me when I am alive not to wait until one has passed on to give praise,” Dawo who led Gor to become the only team in East African team to have won continental silverware, stated.

Talented players such Gor assistant coach Bobby Ogolla, Abbas Magongo and Austin Oduor, father to Norway based shot-stopper Arnold Origi, among others inspired them to lift the Mandela Cup at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in presence of then Head of State Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.