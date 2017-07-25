Bolt headlines Jamaica’s London Worlds team

Shares

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jul 25 – Sprint superstar Usain Bolt is one of three Rio Olympic gold medalists leading a 59-strong Jamaican team named on Monday for next month’s athletics World Championships in London.

Bolt has said he intends to run the 100m and the 4x100m relay at the worlds, his final event before retiring.

He’s one of two reigning world champions, along with sprint hurdler Danielle Williams, who will be defending titles they won in China two years go.

Elaine Thompson, who won the Olympic Sprint double last year in Rio, and Omar McLeod — the first man for the Caribbean island to win Olympic 110m hurdles gold — are also in the team published by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association.

The team also includes sprint hurdler Hansle Parchment, shot putter O’Dayne Richards and 400m runner Shericka Jackson — all individual medalists in Beijing two years ago.

Fedrick Dacres, the second ranked male discus thrower in the world, will attend his second World Championships.