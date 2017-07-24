Van Dijk left out of Southampton France camp squad

Shares

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Jul 24- Virgil van Dijk has not been included in Southampton’s squad for a training camp in France as uncertainty over his future continues.

The 26-year-old has been training on his own after telling Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino that he wants to leave St Mary’s.

Liverpool tried to sign Van Dijk earlier this summer but dropped their interest after Saints reported them to the Premier League over an alleged illegal approach.

Despite ongoing speculation, Pellegrino maintained last week that Van Dijk is not for sale.

“He is not involved with the team because psychologically he is not 100 per cent,” Pellegrino told BBC Radio Solent.

“I need to work with players who are 100 per cent to defend Southampton. It’s easy for me. I don’t want to say too much but we need the player.

“I want to help the squad, I want to help Virgil, but we need a player involved in every training session, not just with the body but with the mind on the pitch with the rest of the players.”

Netherlands international Van Dijk, who has made 55 Premier League appearances for Southampton, has five years remaining on his contract after signing a fresh deal last summer.

The Saints will travel to Evian-les-Bains in France for a week of pre-season training before facing St Etienne in a friendly on Saturday.

-By Sky Sports-