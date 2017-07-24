Sundowns interested in Kenyan defender Mandela

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Reigning African Club champions Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in signing Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela, currently with South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Maritzburg United.

Mandela has been missing from Maritzburg’s pre-season training as he has been back home working on renewing his paperwork leading to further speculation that he is headed to Sundowns.

“It is true, Sundowns have shown interest, but as per now, I am a Maritzburg United player and I will respect my contract. If they are interested in signing me, then the right channels should be followed. It is a bigger challenge I would be willing to take, but it is up to the clubs to agree,” Mandela told Capital Sport.

Mandela has been part of the Maritzburg side from the 2015/2016 season when he joined from second tier side Santos where he had spent three seasons.

Last year, he renewed his contract until 2019, having proved to be a cog in the PSL side.

He was at the heart of the team’s relegation fight in his debut season, helping them to retain Premiership status with a last day victory.

Last season, he continued with his superb performances for the club, featuring in 23 of the 30 league games and scoring four goals.

On reports that he has been AWOL from the team’s pre-season as reported by a section of the South African press, Mandela said.

“It is not true. I had come home to sort out some paperwork and I am scheduled to report back to the team on Tuesday. I am a professional who takes very keen interest on my job and those reports are very unfortunate,” added the tough tackling defender.

The defender has meanwhile been keeping fit with his former club Posta Rangers as he waited for the completion of his papers, with eyes on a better performance this season for Maritzburg.