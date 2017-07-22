Kenya Simbas maul Zimbabwe in Bulawayo

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The national 15s team continued their unbeaten run in the 2017 Africa Rugby Gold Cup after registering a resounding 41-22 victory over hosts Zimbabwe in a match played at the Hartsfield Rugby Ground in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The win means Kenya are one step away from reclaiming the continental title they last won in 2013 and that will be achieved if they pick a win over defending champions Namibia on July 27 in Windhoek.

Namibia thrashed Uganda 48-24 in the other match to set up a mouthwatering clash against Kenya where the East African giants will be looking to get one over the South Africans.

Namibia leading the standings on 20 points ahead of second placed Kenya who have 18 points.

It will also put the Kenya Simbas in a perfect place to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Assistant captain Darwain Mukidza sealed the win with a late penalty just minutes after captain Wilson Kopondo touched down a converted try.

In a relatively balanced first half, Mukidza booted Kenya ahead with a penalty before nippy Hilton Mudariki, attacking from the base, prized open the Simbas defense to touch down with Tich Makwanya converting for a 7-3 Sables lead.

The hosts were enjoying territory and possession, the Simbas reduced to a purr, and largely backpedallingbefore inching forward, Peter Karia’s offload setting up Sam Onsomu for the try under the sticks, Mukidza converting for a 10-7 score.

The Zims, ever dangerours with ball in hand retook the lead when Takudzwa Kumadiro went over at the right hand corner for his sixth try of the championship as the hosts now led 12-10.

The Simbas started to see more of the ball, first electing to find touch after Zimbabwe had been penalized. They kept possession from the ensuing lineout and rolling maul, Davis Chenge going over with Mukidza’s conversion giving the Kenyans a 17-12 lead at the break.