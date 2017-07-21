Only 7 GOtv Shield matches to be beamed live

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21- Contrary to the previous years of the five-year partnership between Football Kenya Federation and GOtv, this season’s GOtv Shield will only have seven out of 64 matches beamed live on Supersport.

This will only begin from the quarter final stage meaning most of the lower tier teams who were always looking forward to seeing themselves live on TV will not have a chance as most have already been eliminated.

The tournament is heading into the round of 16 this weekend and no match has been broadcasted so far. The South African Pay TV company exited their partnership with the Kenyan Premier League in March this year.

The contract between GOtv and Football Kenya Federation is in its final year and is highly unlikely they will renew.

Despite the cut in local sporting content, Philip Wahome, the Multichoice Kenya Corporate Communications Manager said the company ‘remains committed to promoting local content’.

He said this on Friday morning as Multichoice launched their coverage for the new football season which begins proper on August 11 when the English premier League and Spanish LaLiga new season kicks off.

SuperSport is already screening pre-season friendly matches.

The new season will also see a significant increase in the volume of continental football broadcast on SuperSport and DStv subscribers can catch action via a Zappa decoder for Sh5,000 only for a full kit and one month free compact bouquet. The DStv Explora is currently retailing at Sh10,499 full kit.

Over 250 Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches, including the Champions League, Confederations Cup, Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and Super Cup, will be broadcast.