Pochettino calm despite lack of Spurs signings

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 21 – Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino remains quietly confident about his team’s prospects ahead of the new season, despite their inactivity in the transfer market.

Spurs enjoyed an impressive Premier League campaign last term, finishing second behind winners Chelsea, but are also the only top-flight side yet to sign a player.

The north London outfit have also seen star right-back Kyle Walker sign for title rivals Manchester City, but Pochettino appears to be unfazed.

“For us we are so calm and so quiet because we have belief in our squad and our young players pushing from our academy,” Pochettino told ESPN.

“We will add maybe a few players but we are so calm because I think we have a very good team and the most important thing for us always is the team.”