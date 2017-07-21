Mourinho tips West Ham United for title challenge

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 21 – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he’s impressed by the transfer dealings of domestic rivals, especially West Ham United.

After being quizzed by media in the United States about the current progression of transfer targets, Mourinho admitted the Red Devils are still in the hunt for ‘one or two’ additions.

The Portugese tactician then highlighted the strength of Slaven Bilic’s squad, who they face for their first game of the season on Sunday the 13th of August at Old Trafford – claiming their additions will propel them into contention for the Premier League title.

The Hammers are close to completing high-profile transfers for Stoke City’s Marko Arnautovic and former United striker Javier Hernandez – after the arrivals of former Manchester City duo Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta.

“I’m thinking about West Ham for the first match of the Premier League and West Ham get’s Joe Hart, gets Chicharito and Arnautovic,” he said after the 2-0 victory over Manchester City in Houston.

“So West Ham? Wow. It looks like they planning to win the Premier League too.”