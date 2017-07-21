Guardiola stunned by ‘special’ Foden

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 21 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was at a loss for words after watching a ‘special’ performance from academy graduate Phil Foden on Thursday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was at a loss for words after watching a ‘special’ performance from academy graduate Phil Foden on Thursday.

City slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the International Champions Cup in Houston, Texas, but it was the composed performance Foden produced that stood out for Guardiola.

The 17-year-old was up against the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera in midfield, but seemed unfazed as he showed quality beyond his years.

“I don’t have words, I would like to have the right words to describe what I saw today,” said Guardiola, according to Sky Sports.

“You are lucky guys, believe me. You are the guys that saw the first game, in the first team for Manchester City, for this guy.

“It’s been a long time since I saw something like today. His performance was on another level. He’s a City player, he grew up in the academy.

“He loves the club, he’s a City fan and for us he’s a gift. He will stay with us, training with us in pre-season and maybe during the season he’s going to stay with us because he is special.

“He played against Pogba, Herrera – after that against Carrick and he created chances and was always in the best position. I found the real words.”