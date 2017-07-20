West Ham agree terms with Leverkusen for Chicharito

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 20 – West Ham United confirmed on Thursday that they’ve reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez.

The Premier League side have been chasing the 29-year-old throughout the summer, and they’ve now agreed a fee of around £16 million ($20.8 million, 17.9 million euros) with the Bundesliga club to bring Mexico’s record goalscorer to London Stadium.

The former Manchester United frontman — widely known by the nickname Chicharito — will fly to London in the coming days for a medical and to discuss personal terms ahead of his anticipated return to English football.

Hernandez spent four seasons with United, where he scored 59 goals in 156 appearances, before going on loan to Real Madrid in the 2014/15 campaign.

The two-time Premier League winner left Old Trafford in August 2015 for Germany, where he’s been even more prolific, netting 39 times in 76 matches for Leverkusen.

The Hammers look set to make it three major signings in a week after bringing in goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan, while Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is due to complete his move from Stoke City once he passes a medical.