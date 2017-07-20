Morata happy about Chelsea move

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 20 – Alvaro Morata said he is ‘very happy’ about his imminent move to Chelsea and said the reigning Premier League champions were the club that ‘always wanted him’.

The Stamford Bridge side agreed an initial £58 million fee with Real Madrid for the services of the 24-year old striker, a fee that could rise to £70m with add-ons.

Morata left Madrid’s training camp in Los Angeles on Wednesday for London where he will undergo a medical and finalise the terms of his deal.

“I am very happy, God willing, tomorrow I will be at Chelsea, a club that has always wanted me,” the striker told Marca.

“I’m not disappointed about anything, I’ve won four titles here [with Real Madrid], but now I only think of putting on the Chelsea shirt.

“I want to grow up, if I didn’t I wouldn’t have left. I’d like to thank Zidane and wish him luck for the upcoming season.

“Thanks to all the Madridistas who supported me. I will always wish Madrid the best.

“I’m going to the team managed by the coach [Antonio Conte] who has placed the most faith in me, and that’s great for me,” said Morata.

Conte tried to sign the player last summer, but Madrid would not sell him as he had recently returned to the club from Juventus.

But he didn’t feature last season much under Zinedine Zidane last season, starting just 18 games in all competitions.

The player had been on record saying he was unhappy with his lack of playing time.

Morata was set to join Manchester United earlier in the summer, but Jose Mourinho’s side were unable to finalise a transfer fee with Madrid and ended up buying Romelu Lukaku from Everton instead..

Should the deal go through, Morata will become Chelsea’s fourth signing of the summer after keeper Willy Caballero, defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.