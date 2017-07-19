Wanyama is a Mourinho-type player -Cundy

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 19 – Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy suggested on the Weekend Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT on Sunday morning that Manchester United should make a move for Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama in the summer transfer window.

Wanyama is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and is an important player for North London club Tottenham.

“If Man United are after anyone, why don’t they go for Wanyama? He is a Jose Mourinho-type player,” Cundy said on the Weekend Sports Breakfast show on talkSPORT on Sunday morning (broadcast from 7am, July 16, 2017).

The Kenya international joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth Sh1.4bn (£11m).

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player in Mauricio Pochettino’s team and made 35 starts in the Premier League last season.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham defender Cundy has suggested that United should make a move for the former Celtic star in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been linked with Tottenham star Eric Dier this summer. According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to make a Sh8.1bn (£60m) bid for the 23-year-old England international, who can operate as a defender or as a defensive midfielder.