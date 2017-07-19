Lilako to start for Simbas against Zimbabwe

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – KCB RFC skipper Curtis Lilako has been handed a start as the Kenya 15s team lock horns with Zimbabwe in their fourth Rugby Africa Gold Cup action at the Hartsfield Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Lilako replaces Dennis Karani who has been knocked out of the travelling party due to academic commitments while Bramwell Mayaka has been reinstated coming in as front row.

Mayaka was last in action in the 30-29 loss to Germany in an International Test match played at the RFUEA Ground on May 27.

“We are happy that Bramwell comes in with youth and aggression,” forwards coach Dominique Habimana said.

Commenting on the team’s preparations, Habimana said, “We have rectified a few areas of concern…we are working towards a faster…more positive game.”

Jacob Ojee is available for selection after being passed fit. The winger was substituted during the first half of last weekend’s clash against Senegal but has since recovered sufficiently to return to the team. “We are happy that Jacob is at 100%, “Habimana declared.

Meanwhile, lock Oliver Mang’eni will link up with the side for the Namibia clash. Mang’eni missed the last two fixtures against Tunisia and Senegal due to personal and work commitments.

The team departs for Bulawayo via Harare at 7.00am on Thursday morning.

-Simbas squad to face Zimbabwe-

15.Tony Onyango(Menengai Cream Homeboyz), 14. Darwin Mukidza (KCB), 13. David Ambunya(SportPesa Quins), 12. Leo Seje(Resolution Impala Saracens), 11. Jacob Ojee(KCB), 10. Isaac Adimo(SportPesa Quins), 9. Samson Onsomu(Resolution Impala Saracens), 1. Moses Amusala(KCB), 2. Peter Karia(KCB), 3. Curtis Lilako(KCB), 4. Wilson Kopondo (SportPesa Quins,Captain), 5. Simon Muniafu(Resolution Impala Saracens), 6. Eric Kerre( Resolution Impala Saracens), 7. Davis Chenge (KCB), 8. Joshua Chisanga (Newcastle Falcons) Replacements 16. Philip Ikambili (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), 17. Oscar Simiyu (KCB), 18. Bramwell Mayaka (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), 19. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 20. Martin Owila (KCB), 21. Lyle Asiligwa (SportPesa Quins), 22. Kenny Andola (KCB), 23. Dennis Muhanji (SportPesa Quins).

Management: Jerome Paarwater ( Head Coach), Dominique Habimana (Forwards Coach), Charles Ngovi (Backs Coach), Richard Ochieng’ (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Chris Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila ( Team Manager).

-By Kenya Rugby Union official website–