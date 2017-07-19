Chelsea close to signing Morata from Real Madrid

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 19 – Chelsea are close to a deal with Real Madrid to sign striker Alvaro Morata, according to Sky sources.

Manchester United had been in talks to sign Morata prior to the signing of Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku, but they refused to pay Real’s £70.7m asking price.

After missing out on Lukaku, Chelsea focused on their other targets namely Morata, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andrea Belotti and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

They made a decisive move for Morata on Wednesday after being told that Aguero and Borussia Dortmund’s Aubameyang were not for sale.

More to follow…