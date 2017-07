Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Jul 19 – Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-2 on penalties in their International Champions Cup opener played at the Shanghai Stadium in China on Wednesday afternoon.

The match had ended 1-1 in regulation time after Alex Iwobi cancelled Robert Lewandowski’s first half opener.

This was the second friendly match Arsenal were playing after winning 2-0 over Sydney FC where Alexandre Lacazette scored his debut.

-More to follow-