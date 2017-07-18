Paarwater eyes Zimbabwe, Namibia win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18- Kenya 15s head coach Jerome Paarwater will be looking to continue with the winning spirit when the Simbas head to Southern Africa for the final two games of the 2017 Rugby Africa Gold Cup against Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Paarwater remains confident the team will keep its unbeaten run intact and expects a better game compared to last weekend’s home tie against Senegal where Kenya won 45-25 although the head coach was hugely disappointed with the West Africans’ tact of slowing down the game.

“It wasn’t a pretty game at all. It was an ugly game and not played in the right spirit of the game that we want to play. I am not happy with the game especially at the breakdowns and I told the referee before the game they would try to slow the game down,” Paarwarter said.

“We couldn’t get going, unfortunately there wasn’t much we could do, but when it opened up we made in our tries. I am happy with five points but not happy with the game,” he added.

Saturday’s victory took Kenya to second behind log leaders Namibia with a two point buffer and they remain unbeaten in the opening three games, having drawn 33-33 with Uganda and beating Tunisia for a record 100-10 score in the second game.

Paarwater’s plot to reclaim the African Gold Cup that Kenya last won in 2013, will hugely hinge on the results they pick up over the next two weeks beginning this weekend when they play Zimbabwe in Harare.

Leaders Namibia will be away to Uganda in Kampala and if the Rugby Cranes can pick up a win at their Kyadondo Club base and Kenya beats Zimbabwe, then leadership will exchange hands.

Paarwater targets to pick maximum points from both encounters, but admits it will be tough, though he expects a better and cleaner game.

“I don’t think any of those teams will try to slow us down because both Namibia and Zimbabwe are positive teams who want to go out and enjoy their game. They will want to play the game in good spirit,” Paarwater stated.

“Our game is played on speed, Zimbabwe play on speed as well, Namibia is a little bit slower but not negative. Hopefully they will be good games,” the coach further pointed out.

Zimbabwe, who are third in the standings, has already lost once, having gone down 31-26 to their fellow Southern Africans Namibia last weekend away in Windhoek.