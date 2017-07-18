Nondi hopes to fulfill potential in Georgia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17- Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi has moved to Georgian top tier side Kolkheti Potti on a three-year deal, joining his former teammate Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma who signed for the club early January.

Nondi attended trials at the club over the last three weeks of June and impressed the technical bench enough to hand him a full contract.

Speaking to Capital Sport from Georgia, the midfielder who has captained the national Under-20 team has termed the move as a dream come true and hopes it is going to be a spring board for bigger things in future.

“It has been a long journey and for me getting a contract with a European club is a huge thing. It is the start of a dream and I believe this is the beginning of bigger things to come. Of course the hard work does not stop here,” Nondi told Capital Sport.

The midfielder is already one week into training with team and his immediate task is to break into the starting team and accumulate playing time, better than he did during his time at Gor Mahia.

“The players have been welcoming and I have enjoyed every bit of training since I arrived. The intensity is very high and everyone works hard. The speed of the game is also high so I need to adapt fast. But so far, so good. I think I have done well to catch up,” he noted.

“Marcelo has really helped me to settle in and that’s why things have been smooth. He has been here and he knows how things go and we played together at Gor.”

“A prime priority at this moment is to get into the team and play. It is a bigger platform and hopefully I can prove myself and get a bigger platform as I progress forward,” the midfielder added.

He hopes to have a decent first impression this Friday when the second leg of the Georgian Erovnuli Liga kicks off with an away trip against log leaders Dinamo Tbilisi. Poti are currently placed second from bottom, with 17 points.

Nondi hopes he can inspire the club to move up the standings.

Meanwhile, another Kenyan, John Macharia has joined Poti’s junior side, also on a three-year deal. The 18-year old ex-Laiser School alumni had been playing at Talanta FC on loan from Kariobangi Sharks.

