Bett lights up Kasarani as Kenya finishes 4th

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Leonard Kipkemoi Bett lit up a packed Moi International Sports Center Kasarani when he led compatriot Cleophas Meyan to a 1-2 sweep in the 2000m Boys Steeplechase as Kenya finished fourth overall at the last IAAF World U18 Championships hosted in Nairobi.

Running a tactical race to beat closest challengers Ethiopia, Bett out-sprinted Meyan to cross the line first in 5:32.53.

Meyan bagged silver in a Personal Best of 5:33.07 to ensure the host nation collect a total of 15 medals; 4 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze.

Locked in a battle against Meyan all the way to the line, Bett won a sprint finish in 5:32.52, much to the delight of the large crowd which turned out on the last day of action at the five-day showpiece.

“The race went as planned and I’m happy our strategy for me to kick in the last 200m worked well,” Bett said.

“We were not worried about the Ethiopians at all.”

It was Kenya’s eighth victory in the boys’ steeplechase at 10 editions of these championships.

“The fans were awesome. They really motivated us,” added the gold medallist.

“We had to maintain the tradition of steeplechase as a race.”

–Additional reporting from IAAF-