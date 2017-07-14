Golden night for Kenya at IAAF World U18

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – It was a golden night for host nation Kenya as George Meitamei Manangoi and Caren Chebet delivered gold at Day Three of the IAAF World U18 Championships at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Friday.

With his compatriot Dominic Kipkemboi pulling out of the Boys 1500m final due to injury, Manangoi ensured Kenya retain the title it won in 2015, clocking 3:47.53 to beat Ethiopian Abebe Dessassa who grabbed silver in 3:48.65 while his compatriot Belete Mekonen settled for bronze in 3:50.64.

Up next was the Girls 2000m Steeplechase and indeed Team Kenya did not disappoint the home crowd who turned up at the Kasarani Stadium with Chebet leading her compatriot Mercy Chepkirui to a 1-2 finish, clocking a Personal Best of 6:24.80.

Chepkirui bagged silver after returning 6:26.10, condemning Ethiopian Etalemahu Sintayehu to bronze in a time of 6:35.79.

History was made in the Girls 400m final as sensational Mary Moraa won silver in her Personal Best of 53.31 behind Barbora Malíková of Czech Republic who won gold in 52.74 while bronze went to Brazilian Giovana Rosalia dos Santos who timed a Personal Best of 53.57.