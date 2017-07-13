Muniafu back as Simbas target Senegal win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya Simbas head coach Jerome Paarwater has recalled Simon Muniafu to the starting line-up as he unveiled the team that will face Senegal in their third round Africa Gold Cup match on Saturday at the RFUEA Grounds.

The Impala Saracens lock missed last weekend’s 100-10 demolition over Tunisia after sustaining a knock in the team’s Gold Cup opener against Uganda three weeks ago.

He will partner with skiper Wilson Kopondo in the second row while George Nyambua drops to the bench as Oliver Mang’eni remains unavailable for this fixture.

Leo Seje retains his place at inside center, maintaining his midfield partnership with David Ambunya as Paarwater maintains a largely unchanged side that will be out to register a second win on the trot in this encounter that kicks off at 2.00pm.

Meanwhile, Senegal are expected to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday night.

The team currently sits fifth on the six team log with a single point obtained in the 16-17 home loss to Uganda on Saturday 1 July 2017. They later fell to a 95-0 loss away to Namibia last weekend.

Key players for the Senegalese include the veteran Steve Sargos, Folliot Aldric who leads their team’s scoring with 22 points in this tournament coming off 2 conversions and 6 penalties, Moussa Barry and Traore Saido.

Simbas squad:

15.Tony Onyango, 14. Darwin Mukidza, 13. David Ambunya, 12. Leo Seje, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Isaac Adimo, 9. Samson Onsomu, 1. Moses Amusala, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Dennis Karani, 4. Wilson Kopondo (captain), 5. Simon Muniafu, 6. Eric Kereh, 7. Davis Chenge, 8. Joshua ChisangaReplacements16. Philip Ikambili, 17.Oscar Simiyu, 18. Curtis Lilako, 19. George Nyambua, 20. Martin Owila, 21. Lyle Asiligwa, 22. Kenny Andola, 23. Dennis Muhanji.

Management: Jerome Paarwater (Head Coach), Dominique Habimana (Forwards Coach), Charles Ngovi (Backs Coach), Richard Ochieng (S&C Coach), Chris Makachia (Physio), Simiyu Wangila (Team Manager).

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website–