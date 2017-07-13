Bomb scare at Man United training centre

LOS ANGELES, USA, Jul 13 – A bomb threat led hundreds of students to seek refuge at Manchester United’s pre-season base at in Los Angeles, just hours after Jose Mourinho’s men finished training.

United arrived in California on Sunday for their pre-season tour and have been undertaking double training sessions at the college since the start of the week.

Mourinho’s side have been using UCLA’s Drake stadium as their base – a venue taken over by students, visitors and faculty members on Wednesday evening after a bomb threat.

Many of those evacuated from housing around the campus gathered in the United-branded training base as the emergency services checked facilities were safe.

A statement from UCLA read: “UCLA received a bomb threat on Wednesday evening and, as a precaution, ordered residents evacuated from campus housing at about 10.10pm.

“Many of the residents who were affected gathered safely in Drake stadium while emergency responders checked campus facilities. No suspicious device was found.

“At 12.20am on Thursday, residents were allowed to return to all residence halls at UCLA. Police are continuing to investigate.”

United are due to return to training at UCLA for a double session on Thursday, while Real Madrid will also be training just metres away at North Athletic Field.

A security team follows Mourinho’s side around the city, just as they do elsewhere on their travels, and UCLA security presence is visible around Drake Stadium.

United play five matches on their pre-season tour of the United States, kicking off against LA Galaxy on Saturday.

