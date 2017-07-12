Ozil would ‘prefer’ to stay at Arsenal

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 12 – Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has admitted he would prefer to continue playing for the Premier League club, amid new contract negotiations.

The Germany international’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire in 2018, but he appears to be keen to pen an extension as soon as possible.

Ozil is reportedly after a £350,000-a-week package to keep him at the Gunners, but is hopeful that talks will conclude shortly.

“It is definitely my preference to stay,” the 28-year-old playmaker said at the launch of the club’s Puma-made third kit.

“It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal. Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future.

“For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”