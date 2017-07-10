Rooney says he wears Everton pyjamas

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 10 – Wayne Rooney has revealed he has been wearing Everton pyjamas for the past 13 years.

The England international has returned to his boyhood club on a two-year contract having left the Toffees for Manchester United in 2004.

Rooney will wear the No 10 shirt at Goodison Park as Romelu Lukaku posted a farewell message to Everton fans ahead of his expected move to Manchester United.

And the 31-year-old said he maintained a connection with Everton after joining United for £27million.

“I’ve kept it quiet for the last 13 years, but I’ve actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids,” Rooney said.

“I had to keep that a bit quiet.

“[Wearing the Everton shirt] feels as special as it did 13 years ago and I’m just looking forward now to getting out on the pitch with it on.”

Rooney made his Everton debut in 2002 at the age of 16, making his mark with a winning goal against Arsenal, and went onto play 77 games.

After being signed by Sir Alex Ferguson, he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United and was named club captain in 2014.

He made 559 appearances and broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s goalscoring record with 253 goals, but had few first-team opportunities last season under Jose Mourinho.

–By Sky Sports–