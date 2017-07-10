Kerr impressed with Gor Mahia quality

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – New Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr is impressed with the quality of the Gor Mahia players having watched them for the first time in action on Sunday evening during their GOtv Shield round of 32 penalties loss to Bandari in Thika.

Kerr who has formerly coached Simba SC in Tanzania arrived in the country early Sunday morning and headed straight to Thika and though he conceded a loss wasn’t the best possible welcome for him, he is comforted by the fact that he has a team strong enough to bounce back.

“Obviously this was not the best way to welcome me to Kenya because it is my first day here but from what I have seen I am impressed. Losing a cup game on penalties is a painful way of going out but they played really well especially in the second half but got caught on the counter,” Kerr told Capital Sports after watching the side.

He added; “We took the ball well, moved well, created chances which we didn’t score. The team has players with ability; they are comfortable on the ball can control and pass, despite playing on a poor surface,”

“We should start getting that winning mentality because they lost the previous match, drew last weekend and now this cup game. We have to take lots of positives but obviously there are a few negatives which we will work on.”

The Briton has promised Gor fans that they should expect the team back flying on top, noting that he has been impressed with the passion he has seen at the club straight from the fans to the technical bench and players.

“They should expect hard work dedication, sacrifice, standards honesty, transparency and working as a team. The fans are fantastic, the staff I have met are great, everyone works hard and everyone’s goal is to be successful which is quite great for a club,” the coach added.

He joins K’Ogalo after leaving his coaching role with the Chesterfield Under-18 team back in England and his first assignment will be to lead Gor to a friendly against English Premier League club Everton in a friendly match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Thursday.

Kerr who knows a lot about the English game expects a thrilling but tough match from the Merseyside club, but has urged his players to put in their best show and audition against one of the best teams from around the world.

“The motivation for each player is simple; go out and show them what you got as a player because if you show a good performance you will get recognized. There are a lot of African players in Europe and if you have to get there you got to perform against the big teams and it is a good marker and players should go out there and enjoy themselves,” Kerr commented.

After the Tanzania experience, Gor will make their way back to the country with their sole purpose being to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League title.

Kerr finds the club perched at the apex of the log with same points as defending champions Tusker but a superior goal difference. He is confident he will finish in the same position at the end of the season and has asked for support from the fans.