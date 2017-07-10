Gor match will provide perfect start -Rooney

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Wayne Rooney says Everton’s pre-season trip to Tanzania where the Toffees will face record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia provides the perfect opportunity for him to get to know his new teammates.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer completed an emotional return to his boyhood club Everton on Sunday, signing a two-year deal at Goodison Park.

Rooney reported for his first day of training at USM Finch Farm on Monday and will be part of the travelling party to east Africa later this week as Ronald Koeman’s take on SportPesa Super Cup winners, Gor, in a friendly on Thursday. The trip will celebrate Everton’s Club-record partnership with betting firm SportPesa.

The 31-year-old is already familiar with a number of Everton’s current squad, having played with Morgan Schneiderlin and fellow summer signing Michael Keane during a 13-year stint with Manchester United, and Phil Jagielka, Leighton Baines and Ross Barkley while on international duty.

And now Rooney is looking forward to getting to know more of the squad on his maiden visit to Tanzania.

“I’m looking forward to it – it should be a good trip,” he told evertontv. “It’ll be nice and hopefully I’ll get on the pitch and get some game-time.

“It’s good when you go away with the team. It’s good to be around the hotel with the players, spend more time with them and get to know them more.

“I’ve never been to Tanzania before, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

-By Everton FC-