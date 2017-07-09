Bandari eliminate Gor from GOtv Shield on penalties

Shares

THIKA, Kenya, Jul 9- Substitute keeper Joseph Okoth was the hero as 2013 GOtv Shield champions Bandari eliminated 10-time Champions Gor Mahia with a 6-5 post-match shoot-out win at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday evening.

Okoth had come in as a 91st minute substitute replacing Wilson Obungu and he proved the gamble was the right one, saving three penalties including the decisive one taken by midfielder Kenneth Wendo.

No winner was picked off from the first five, taking the game to sudden death and Okoth proved to be the man of the moment.

The first five produced as much drama, with Bandari surviving by the skin of their teeth. Duncan Otewa was the first on the roster and he saw his kick fly out wide, handing Gor the advantage.

Meddie Kagere stepped up and took the advantage fully, scoring Gor’s first. Cosmas Lewis stepped up for Bandari’s second and scored sending Boniface Oluoch the wrong way. New signing Boniface Omondi stepped up for Gor’s second making no mistake as Hamisi Mwinyi responded for Bandari.

Harun Shakava then scored for Gor with a well taken kick taking the scores to 3-2. Bandari saw themselves fall off favor with Anthony Lugogo seeing his penalty saved by Boniface Oluoch. However, Gor could not take the favor, Francis Kahata’s effort being saved by Okoth.

Noah Abich then stepped up to take Bandari’s last to keep them in the game and despite his former teammate at Tusker Oluoch having a touch, the ball spiraled into the net.

Oluoch then turned the other way to take Gor’s final kick and he only needed to score to ensure K’Ogalo, the record champions of the tournament go through. However, he struck his effort low, seeing the first five kicks end at a 3-3 stalemate.

In sudden death Anthony Wambani and Michael Luvutsi as well as Wellington Ochieng and Musa Mohammed scored the first two penalties apiece.

The real drama unfolded in the third efforts when Bandari’s Siraj Mohammed struck the crossbar. Kenneth Muguna stepped up to take Gor’s third and he only needed to score to give Gor the win, but his effort was saved by Okoth.

Felly Mulumba gave Bandari lease of life scoring the fourth sudden death kick and Okoth ensured they won saving from Wendo.