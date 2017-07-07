Upper Hill edge out Green Commandos to storm Schools final

Shares

NYERI, Kenya July 7- Nairobi’s Upper Hill stormed to the final of the boy’s football in the ongoing Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Term 2B Games after edging out the Green Commandos of Kakamega High 4-3 on post-match penalties at the Nyeri Primary School on Friday.

The entertaining match ended in a barren draw after extra time to force for the shoot outs that went in favour of Upper Hill, the 2013 champions who will face former champions St. Anthony’s in the decider after the Kitale based side St. Anthony’s eliminated Kathungi 1-0 in the other semi-final.

Upper Hill, who are the Metropolitan champions, qualified for their first final in four years and have to thank their goal keeper Duncan Okinyi for saving three spot-kicks from Henry Juma, Boniface Ooko and Joshua Otieno.

His counterpart Job Ochieng from Kakamega High stopped two from Finly Osoro and Thomas Nganda.

Upper Hill’s Daglas Mokaya, Peter Oudu, Tom Oluoch and Peter Oyier converted their kicks while Alpha Chris, Ronald Sichenje and Yusuf Maingi scored for the Green Commandos.

St Anthony’s solitary goal came through two minutes to added time with Silas Ogana scoring the all important goal to see the 2017 boys final have a mouth watering clash when they face Upper Hill.

-Girl’s Final-

In the girl’s category, Ibinzo from Western will take on Rift Valley Champions Wiyeeta in the final after beating Kobala from Nyanza 2-0 with their goals coming from Cynthia Shilwatso and Mary Ayeta.

Wiyeeta registered a similar score line against Jabini where Gentrin Shikangwa found the back of the net twice in the 6th and 9th minutes.

The girls volleyball final will be a cracker where former champions Kwanthanze from Machakos battle it out with Cheptil.

Kwanthanze thrashed Soweto by straight sets while Cheptil knocked out Lugulu by a similar score line.

In boy’s volleyball semi-final, Malava beat Cheptil by straight sets to book a final date with Sengera who beat debutants Kangundo 3-1.

-By John Gathua