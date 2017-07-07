Jepkosgei responds to Fancy Bears doping report

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Osaka 2007 World Champion Janeth Jepkosgei Busienei has become the latest Kenyan elite athlete to respond to reports linking her to doping contained in hacked documents released by the Fancy Bears.

Hackers Fancy Bears published documents on July 5 which state Jepkosgei’s biological passport was suspicious and further data is required.

In a press release, Jepkosgei expressed her shock and disappointment, saying the report has already damaged her reputation and image, calling on IAAF to clear up the issue even despite the world athletics governing body issuing an apology to affected athletes on Thursday night.

“This news has deeply saddened and disappointed me as an elite athlete who dedicated her whole career to compete clean and fair. Unfortunately, in the light of the latest Fancy Bears report, whose authenticity can only be confirmed by the relevant authorities, I must say that this has already done a huge damage to my reputation and image which I built through hard work, dedication and commitment,” Jepkosgei, the Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist in the women’s 800m declared.

“Although IAAF has issued a statement highlighting that there was no violation of the anti-doping rules, I would do everything possible and within my means to ensure that they (IAAF), an institution that I highly respect and abide by their rules eventually clear up this situation,” she added.

Jepkosgei, referred as ‘Eldoret Express’ stressed she has never gone against the World Anti-Doping rules, following the release of hacked documents which appear to show her test results once caused suspicion.

“Never in my 15 years as an athlete, have I ever violated the rules by taking any prohibited substances or engaged in methods that are against the set regulations. I’m a strong believer of clean sport and I have practiced that my entire career, that’s why I don’t condone cheating and anyone found breaking or bending the rules deserves to be punished.”

“I’m aware that this story might have generated doubt among my fellow competitors who over the years I enjoyed to compete with, but I can assure everybody that whatever I have achieved in my career was achieved in respect of fair and clean way.”

“Hence, I hope this gets cleared up so that I can maintain and not lose the trust I have built over time. Protecting my name, my image and my entire career which has been defined by transparency is my first priority and I will not let it to be destroyed,” Jepkosgei, the 2009 and 2011 world silver medallist concluded in her statement.

This comes a day after world champions Asbel Kiprop (1500m) and Javelin African record holder Julius Yego took to social media to slam the report.

“To a few who believes in hard work sacrifice hope & breakthroughs the truth will outstand every challenge because the process is indeed truth fair play & transparency manifesting itself in our sport. I enjoy every bit of it & happy to be associated to. #FancyBears,” Kiprop who is aiming at defending his men 1500m title posted on Facebook on Thursday night.

Yego, the Rio Olympics silver medallist said he would make his blood profile and urine sample data public.

“Still can’t believe how my name got into there !! Yego my name is clean and will ever be clean ! I will put all my test both urine and blood on the limelight some day!” the Olympic silver medallist, two-time African and Commonwealth champion stated.

The Fancy Bears report threatens to overshadow the London 2017 IAAF World Championships to be held in August from 4th – 13th.