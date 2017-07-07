You are here:

Gor fans slam Daily Mail on twitter after referring the club as ‘unknown’

Gor fans in a previous KPL match

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Gor Mahia fans popularly known as the Green Army have taken to twitter through a hashtag #SomeoneTellDailyMail to slam United Kingdom’s daily tabloid newspaper for referring the record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions as ‘unknown club from Kenya’.

Gor Mahia are set to face English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match in Tanzania on July 13 and Daily Mail reported that the match could be Wayne Rooney’s first appearance for the Toffees if the England record goal scorer completes a return to his boy hood club.

However, it is the way they referred Gor Mahia that evoked K’Ogalo fans who did not take the matter lightly.

However, Daily Mail rectified their report with a headline reading “Everton confirm opponents for tour of Tanzania are Gor Mahia FC… but could it be Wayne Rooney’s first game after he returns to the Toffees?”

Daily Mail had reported;

“Talk of Wayne Rooney returning to Everton this summer has gathered pace after Manchester United agreed a £75m fee for the Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku. United are set to waive a fee for Rooney should he move back to the club where he started his career, making a switch to Goodson Park even more likely.”

“Interests has grown as to who will be the first opponents to an Everton side featuring Rooney and they could be an unknown team from Kenya.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

