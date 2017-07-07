Gor fans slam Daily Mail on twitter after referring the club as ‘unknown’

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Gor Mahia fans popularly known as the Green Army have taken to twitter through a hashtag #SomeoneTellDailyMail to slam United Kingdom’s daily tabloid newspaper for referring the record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions as ‘unknown club from Kenya’.

Gor Mahia are set to face English Premier League side Everton FC in a friendly match in Tanzania on July 13 and Daily Mail reported that the match could be Wayne Rooney’s first appearance for the Toffees if the England record goal scorer completes a return to his boy hood club.

However, it is the way they referred Gor Mahia that evoked K’Ogalo fans who did not take the matter lightly.

However, Daily Mail rectified their report with a headline reading “Everton confirm opponents for tour of Tanzania are Gor Mahia FC… but could it be Wayne Rooney’s first game after he returns to the Toffees?”

Daily Mail had reported;

“Talk of Wayne Rooney returning to Everton this summer has gathered pace after Manchester United agreed a £75m fee for the Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku. United are set to waive a fee for Rooney should he move back to the club where he started his career, making a switch to Goodson Park even more likely.”

“Interests has grown as to who will be the first opponents to an Everton side featuring Rooney and they could be an unknown team from Kenya.”

LRT, as if Daily Mail isn’t shitty gutter press already, they called Kenya ‘most riskiest’ place in the world! FOHWTS! #SomeoneTellDailyMail — Queen Of Saigon (@ItsLynnie) June 16, 2014

#SomeonetellDailymail that @Lupita_Nyongo aint mexican n’ his a father is both a proff n’ a @RailaOdinga Cycophant(not refugee) frm kisumu — Collo Moseti Collo (@collomoseti) January 17, 2014

#SomeonetellDailymail That @Lupita_Nyongo is not a Mexican actress whose parents were Kenyan refugees. What is this?? http://t.co/U8l7qlLAqC — Pauline Njoroge (@paulinenjoroge) January 17, 2014

Noticed that the press tends to be quite accurate, except when they’re writing on a subject I know something about. #SomeoneTellDailyMail — Daniel Muhuni (@danmuhuni) January 17, 2014

The only thing more frustrating than slanderers is those foolish enough to listen to them. #SomeoneTellDailyMail — Daniel Muhuni (@danmuhuni) January 17, 2014

#SomeoneTellDailyMail Gor Mahia cannot be referred to as ‘little known’ when we keep shining in this region. #Sirkal — Tom Bwana (@TomBwana) July 7, 2017

#SomeoneTellDailyMail that Rooney had to make a move to Everton to play @OfficialGMFC so, Gor Mahia can’t be referred to as ‘little known’. — Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) July 7, 2017

#someonetelldailymail Gor Mahia is the Father of all teams in East and central Africa — Dancun otieno (@Dancuno73331704) July 7, 2017

#SomeoneTellDailyMail that Gor Mahia has beaten Nottingham Forest in a friendly. Little known my FOOT!!!!! #DailyMail — DAN OKETCH (@DANOKETCH) July 7, 2017

#SomeoneTellDailyMail that Gor Mahia is known internationally …. We are Kogalo Sirkal pic.twitter.com/jXM8SbUOBk — Faith Ogaya (@FOgaya) July 7, 2017

#SomeoneTellDailyMail ‘little known ‘ my foot. Gor mahia is a big team — Evangeline karimi H (@Evangelinekari5) July 7, 2017