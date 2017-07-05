Uganda unbeaten in U19 World Cup qualifiers

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5 – Uganda beat hosts Kenya by 70 runs while Ghana were too strong for Botswana on day 3 of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018, Africa qualifiers.

In overcast conditions at Lavington, captain Sachin Budhia won the toss and did not hesitate to bowl first.

Uganda got off to a decent start reaching 121/4 after 25 overs. The Kenyans then struck twice in quick succession to leave their neighbours on 141/6 after 31 overs.

A mature partnership of 67 between captain Kenneth Waiswa and Siraje Nsubuga then took the Ugandans beyond the 200 mark. The pair rotated the strike nicely and kept their team in the game.

Uganda were eventually bowled out for 231 losing their last 4 wickets in the space of 20 deliveries. Kenneth Waiswa was the top scorer with 60 (93 balls).

There were also solid contributions from Zephania Arinatwe 42 (38 balls), Siraje Nsubuga 43 (55 balls) and Steven Wabwose 44 (59 balls). Gerald Mwendwa and Sukhdeep Singh shared 7 wickets between them for Kenya.

At Gymkhana Ghana won the toss and sent Botswana in to bat first. They were going along nicely at 90/2 but then lost 8 wickets for just 23 runs inside 10 overs to post 113.

Joseph Aboagye was the pick of the Ghanaian attack finishing with superb figures of 7/15 of 9.1 overs that included 4 maidens.

Ghana coasted home winning by 6 wickets. Captain Rexford Bakum top scored with 54 off 56 deliveries (7 boundaries).

Wednesday’s fixtures see Ghana take on Uganda at the home of Kenyan cricket while Ghana battle Kenya at Jaffrey Sports Club.

This is a must win for the Kenyans as they look to keep their hopes of qualification alive.