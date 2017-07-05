Gor narrows down on two foreign coaches

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5 – Former Gor Mahia head coach Zdravko Logarusic had expressed interest in returning to the team, but the club’s management has not considered him as they narrow down their search for a new boss to two foreign coaches.

The Croatian, who coached the record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions from 2012 to 2013, had expressed interest in returning to the club he helped to the GOtv Shield and KPL Top 8 titles in his debut season, having left Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

Gor have now whittled down their search from the initial applicant list of 12 to two, former Simba SC head coach Briton Dylan Kerr and Italian Stephano Maccoppi, who is the immediate former head coach of Romanian second tier side Ceahlăul Piatra Neamt.

“We will contact both of them today, listen to their terms and lay out what we have to offer. We will then weigh both and whoever we will agree terms with should be the new head coach. This should happen by latest Thursday and by our next league match, the new man should be here,” Gor Mahia deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala has told Capital Sport.

Englishman Kerr, 50, is a former Leeds United and Reading FC defender and he coached Tanzanian giants Simba in 2015 before parting ways and starting work back at his native England as the Chesterfield FC Under-18 coach.

He has also managed Vietnamese top tier side Hải Phòng. Previously, Kerr worked as part of the technical team at the Vietnamese National Team for the Suzuki Cup and Asian Games, assisting the technical bench and heading the Fitness program.

His biggest managerial success was leading Hải Phòng to the Veitnamese FA Cup title in his debut season in 2014.

Italian Maccoppi will be making his first sojourn to Africa, if he is successfully picked as the new man at the helm of K’Ogalo.

The 55-year old former defender has spent most of his coaching time in Switzerland, having worked as an assistant coach at FC Sion, a top Swiss side in 2014.

He has previously been head coach at fourth tier side FC Bellinzona, third tier side FC La Chaux-De-Fonds, Yverdon Sport and fifth tier side FC Locarno.

K’Ogalo has not had an Italian manager in the recent past while if Kerr is successful, he will be the third Englishman to work at the club with Bobby Williamson and Frank Nuttall having previously held the post.

Club legend Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has been holding forte at the club since the departure of Brazilian Jose Marcelo Ferreira who asked for termination of his contract to join Albanian top tier side KF Tirana.

In the league, Otieno has seen the side pick only a point from two games with a loss at the hands of Sofapaka and a draw with Ulinzi Stars last weekend.

He has been successful in Cup competitions, leading the side to a 3-1 win over Nairobi Water in the GOtv Shield first round and triumph at the SportPesa Super Cup in Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the club will be shifting their attention to the history making tie against English Premier League side Everton FC next week Thursday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Gor will depart the country on Monday with their entire 28-man squad ahead of the duel against Ronald Koeman’s men.

“It is a very huge opportunity for the club to play against an EPL opponent. These are players they are used to seeing on TV but getting to actually play against them is a huge privilege. We will go there to compete fully and hope we can win,” Ngala said ahead of the trip.