Gor Mahia appoint Briton Kerr as head coach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Gor Mahia FC has appointed Dylan Kerr as the head coach with the Briton expected to link up with the team on Saturday ahead of the team’s departure for Tanzania.

The decision to appoint Kerr comes after an Executive Committee Meeting held on Tuesday evening.

Currently attached with Chesterfield FC academy as the head coach, Dylan is an English former professional footballer who played as a defender for known clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds, Doncaster, Reading and Burnley amongst other clubs.

The 50 year-old was born in Malta and with a 13 years coaching experience, started his coaching career in the United States with Phoenix – Arizona before finding his way to Scotland as a Football Development Officer at Argyll and Bute in 2005.

CONFIRMED: GOR MAHIA FC TO APPOINT DYLAN KERR AS HEAD COACH #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/9gNjyT89Qc — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) July 5, 2017

In 2009, Dylan was appointed as an assistant manager by South African club Mpumalanga Black Aces. He also coached Tanzanian giants Simba SC in 2015-2016 season.

-By official Gor Mahia Website-