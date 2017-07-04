Tusker’s Nsimbe named the best coach in May

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4 – Tusker FC’s George ‘Best’ Nsimbe was on Tuesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month for May.

Nsimbe was voted unanimously by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission after going unbeaten that month, winning all the five games to bag the 15 points available.

After a slow start to the campaign this season, in which the defending Kenyan Premier League champions suffered defeat in their first two opening matches, the Brewers took maximum points from every game in May.

Nsimbe started that month with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz, then beat Zoo Kericho 2-0 away from home, followed up with the 2-1 victory over Sony Sugar and beating struggling Mathare United 2-0.

Tusker finished the month of May with a 1-0 result over giants AFC Leopards as Nsimbe’s side climbed joint top with record 15-time champions Gor Mahia at the KPL table.

For his splendid performance, the Ugandan tactician was rewarded with a winner’s plaque and Sh75, 000 and become the third coach after the then Gor Mahia coach Jose ‘Ze Maria’ Marcelo Ferreira (March winner) and Posta Rangers’ Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo (April winner).

Nsimbe took the reign at the 11-time KPL champions this season after the departure of his fellow compatriot Paul Nkata, is tasked to defend the top tier league title and the GOtv Shield.

