Green Commandos rip apart NEP 13-0 in School Games

NYERI, Kenya July4 – Former Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association National football champions, Kakamega High School started their Term 2 B campaign on a high, ripping apart North Eastern representatives Boys Town 13-0 as the annual games kicked off in Nyeri on Tuesday.

Red hot Henry Juma displayed a man of the match performance, netting four goals after James Mazembe had given the Green Commandos the opener after four minutes.

Juma returned to torment the North Eastern side in the 39th minute with his second of the game.

Kakamega High then scored two quick goals through Mazembe who scored his second and Alpha Chris.

More goals came in the 47th and 48th minutes from Marvin Odhiambo and Ronald Sichenje respectively.

Also on the score sheet was second half substitute Evans Odhiambo who netted a brace.

“The game was good but scoring 13 goals was not easy. This tournament actually is a Kakamega tournament to loose, all my boys are reliant and we have been preparing well. We are putting 100 percent in every game. We are not underrating any team,” Kakamega High School coach Brendan Mwinamo said after the match.

His opposite number from Boys Town, Victor Mugendi was disappointed with the result, blaming his charges for lack of concentration.

“My boys could not manage to concentrate in the game, this weather is terrible for them and although our opponents were better prepared I believe we deserved to win. We have learned something and if we lose in the other matches it won’t be like that.”

In another results, after a 2-0 half time lead, Eastern representatives Kathungi registered a 3-1 victory over Tetu from Central who were included in the event on Monday after the disqualification of Central region champions and 2015 national champions Passenga after an appeal for fielding an eligible player in the regional games.

In boys volleyball, Waa lost 3-1 to power house Malava while Hospital Hill beat Kangundo 3-1.

In girls football, Wiyeta were 4-2 winners over Ibinzo, Nginda beat Kwale 2-0, Jabini and Olympic played to a 2-2 draw while Kobala beat Utithi 2-1

In girls volleyball, Passenga lost by straight sets to Cheptil while Soweto beat St. John’s Kaloleni by straight sets.