Giroud wants to win trophies at Arsenal

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 4 – Olivier Giroud has revealed that he would love to win another title with Arsenal as he aims to continue his career with the Gunners.

The Frenchman has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals West Ham United and Everton, but has stated that he wants to remain where he is.

“I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best,” he told the club’s official website. “I would love to win another title, or maybe more until the end of my contract.”

Speculation regarding the 30-year-old’s future was fueled due to his apparent frustration with the limited amount of starts he made last season. Giroud started only 11 Premier League games, and came off the bench on 18 occasions.

Giroud has three years left on his contract at Arsenal, where he has scored 98 goals in 227 appearances across all competitions.