Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal for medical

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 4 – Alexandre Lacazette arrived at Arsenal’s training ground on Tuesday to have a medical ahead of a move from Lyon, Sky sources understand.

Once the medical is complete, Lacazette is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a club-record deal with Lyon which could rise to £52m over the course of his contract.

Lacazette had verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer but that deal collapsed last month after Atletico’s transfer ban was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

More to follow.

By Sky Sports