Iguodala stays with Warriors, Tucker, Nene in Houston

NEW YORK, United States, Jul 2 – Free agent swingman Andre Iguodala has agreed a three-year deal to remain with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, with the 33-year-old reserve confirming the move on Twitter.

“Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay….” Iguodala tweeted, a poke at the uncertainty surrounding all news in the first days of the NBA’s 2017-18 free agency frenzy.

Talks with free agents began Saturday but the league forbids contract signings until Thursday. That doesn’t prevent dealmaking but it does keep teams from talking about their moves until they are finalized.

Iguodala’s deal, worth $48 million (42 million euros) according to multiple reports, comes after he met with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

The Warriors are working to retain the core of a club that has won two NBA crowns in three seasons and came within a game of sweeping all three.

Golden State agreed to terms on the richest contract in NBA history with a five-year “supermax” deal worth $201 million to star guard Stephen Curry, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player reaping the benefits of a salary cap jump and a willingness to take less than he could make elsewhere to keep the Warriors a title contender and on budget.

That’s much the same decision that appears to have been made by NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma City for Golden State in a free agent deal last July.

Durant opted out of his contract so the Warriors had more money to pay top reserves Iguodala and Shaun Livingston but is expected to rejoin the club. He would likely command a huge deal next year but his sacrifice this season keeps the nucleus of a championship dynasty together for another campaign.

Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, his insertion into the lineup producing matchup issues Cleveland could not overcome, and he was a finalist for this year’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year award given to the top bench player.

Iguodala averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 76 games last season and has averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 13 seasons with Philadelphia, Denver and Golden State.

– Rockets get Nene, Tucker –

His rejection of the Rockets, who landed point guard Chris Paul in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers to join star shooting guard James Harden, prompted Houston to strike a deal with forward P.J. Tucker, multiple reports saying it was for four years and $32 million.

Tucker met with the Toronto Raptors, who obtained him last February in a deal with Phoenix, but talks with Houston players, including Harden and Paul according to ESPN, prompted him to join the Rockets.

Known for intense defensive play, Tucker averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 81 games for the Suns and Raptors last season.

The Rockets also agreed to terms with Brazilian free agent center Nene, who took a three-year deal worth $11 million, ESPN reported, after a four-year offer for $15 million was withdrawn because it violated NBA salary level rules.

– Ibaka rejoins Raptors –

Spanish free agent forward Serge Ibaka agreed to a three-year deal worth $65 million to stay with the Toronto Raptors, ESPN and the Toronto Star reported. Ibaka averaged 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 23 games after being traded from Orlando.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost to Golden State in the finals for the second time in three seasons last month, reached deals to keep 3-point sharpshooter Kyle Korver and add Spanish reserve point guard Jose Calderon.

The Cavs reached a three-year deal with Korver worth $22 million, ESPN reported, while Calderon has a one-year deal. Korver averaged 10.1 points a game for Atlanta and Cleveland but could not match that mark in the playoffs.

Minnesota and forward Taj Gibson agreed to a two-year deal worth $28 million, according to multiple reports, that reunites Gibson with former coach Tom Thibodeau.

They were together from 2010 to 2015 with the Chicago Bulls, along with Jimmy Butler, who was traded by Chicago to the T-Wolves last month. Gibson was traded to Oklahoma City by the Bulls last season.