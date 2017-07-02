Safari Sevens set to return to RFUEA 

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The annual Safari Sevens will make a return to its traditional home ground at the RFUEA Ground on Ngong Road this year from November 3-5 after a seven year hiatus that saw the tournament played at the Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia in the intervening years from 2011 to 2016.

It is a return that is bound to trigger nostalgia, an electric atmosphere both on and off the something to look forward to

The location of the Kasarani Stadium had seen the tournament record dwindling number of fans especially last year, thus inviting the attention of the Kenya Rugby Union which has now made the decision to take it back to Ngong Road.

The tournament which started in 1996 has been the launch pad for the careers of many a great rugby talent, the likes of Kenya Sevens stars Steve Gichuki, Ken Aswani, Felix Ochieng, Benjamin Ayimba, Oscar Osir, Allan Makaka, Humphrey Kayange and Collins Injera.

Future world beaters in the mould of Mike Friday (England) as well as the South African trio of Justin Geguld, Mzwandile Stick, Renfred Dazel among others also cut their teeth at this tournament, once hailed as Africa’s Premier Rugby Sevens tournament.

Already, invites have been sent out to teams such as Samurai, Fiji Barbarians, Western Province, Portugal, Spain, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Uganda and the England Saxons.

In a bid to ensure a great fan experience at the RFUEA, the tournament’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has set out on a process to make infrastructure improvements to improve seating as well as liaising with the Traffic Police to manage the flow of traffic at and around the venue.

Event security is of paramount importance and elaborate measures are being put in place to ensure that fans and participants alike are safe and secure.

The LOC is also putting in place mechanisms to deliver an all-round, powerful entertainment experience.

-By KRU-