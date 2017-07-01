Messi marries childhood sweetheart in glamorous ceremony

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 1 – Childhood sweethearts Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in Rosario on Friday night.

The pair shared a passionate kiss for the cameras after marrying as the newlyweds lovingly embraced out on the red carpet.

Messi looked besotted with his new bride as they held hands while walking out of the Rosario City Center complex after the star-studded wedding.

Around 250 guests including Messi’s former team-mates at the Nou Camp; Xavi, Carles Puyol, Cesc Fabregas and Samuel Eto’o, were all photographed earlier arriving for the glitzy marriage ceremony.

His current strike partner at Barcelona, Uruguay forward Luis Suarez flashed a huge grin to the camera as he expressed his joy at his team-mate’s marriage.

Another Barcelona team-mate Jordi Alba, looked similarly delighted for Messi while midfielder Sergio Busquets made an appearance for the bash.

Messi’s team-mate for both club and country, Javier Mascherano, also showed up joined by PSG and Argentina winger Angel Di Maria.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was in attendance, as well as fellow Argentina star Ezequiel Lavezzi as they posed out on the red carpet.

Al-Sadd midfielder Xavi, who spent 17 years as a Barcelona player, looked in good spirits as he smiled for a photograph alongside his wife Nuria Cunillera.

Legendary defender Puyol arrived with his partner Vanessa Lorenzo while Chelsea star Fabregas was in attendance with wife Daniella Semaan.

Eto’o, who is on the books at Antalyaspor, was also present – he played with Messi during the Argentine’s first five seasons at the Nou Camp from 2004 until 2009.

Aguero, pictured with girlfriend Karina Tejeda, regularly stars alongside Messi for the Argentina national team having been born in the country’s capital Buenos Aires.

Lavezzi meanwhile was not included in the latest Argentina squad having moved from Paris Saint-Germain to join Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune in 2016, but the striker has amassed 51 caps for his country.

Current team-mates Gerard Pique and Neymar were also on the guest list for Messi’s wedding but his former manager Pep Guardiola missed out on an invite.

The wedding is taking place at the impressive City Center Rosario complex, which Messi has rented out as he prepares to tie the knot in style.

The vast complex includes the 188-room Pullman Hotel where the majority of guests will be staying – the five star hotel’s rates start from around £100 a night.

It also features an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fully functioning bowling alley, grass tennis courts and an array of bars and restaurants.

Messi met Roccuzzo when they were just five years old growing up in Rosario, which is located three hours north west of Buenos Aires.

The couple have two children together, Thiago and Mateo, who were both baptised in Rosario and were present for the grand event on Friday night.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi enjoyed another incredible season for Barcelona in 2016-17 as he netted 54 times in 52 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Messi, who turned 30 last week, missed out on two major pieces of silverware however as Barcelona finished runners-up to rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

They were also dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, by finalists Juventus, though they did win the Copa del Rey after beating newly-promoted Alaves 3-1 in the final.

-By Daily Mail-