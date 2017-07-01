Injera undergoes knee surgery

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1 – Kenya Sevens star Collins Injera has undergone a knee surgery as he looks to be fit for 2017/2018 HSBC Sevens World Series.

Injera had a meniscus tear then Cartilage that saw him miss couple of legs last season but with the new season starting in December, Injera will have recovered for the opening leg in Dubai 7s.

He missed 2016’s Dubai and Cape Town 7s as well as Paris and London 7s. Kenya Sevens is expected to resume training in July a time Injera will be doing his rehab.

Oscar Ayodi, who went for surgery after Singapore 7s, is also expected to start conditioning in July while Alvin Otieno is on rehabilitation after a surgery on an injury sustained during Nakuru 10s in April.

Kenya Sevens has a busy calendar in the coming season as they have Commonwealth games in between Hong Kong and Singapore 7s in April while Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco will be in July.

Commonwealth games factor will see season end in June and not May as London 7s is set for July 3.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2017/18 Dates

Dubai: 1-2 December, 2017

Cape Town: 9-10 December

Sydney: 26-28 January, 2018

Hamilton: 3-4 February

Las Vegas: 2-4 March

Vancouver: 10-11 March

Hong Kong: 6-8 April

(Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: 14-15 April)

Singapore: 28-29 April

Paris: 26-27 May

London: 2-3 June

(Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018, San Francisco: 20-22 July)

-By Raga House